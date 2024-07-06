Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Raised by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,970,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,134 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $39.66. 12,824,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,346,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

