BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE:BWA opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 216,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

