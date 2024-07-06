Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

BKNG stock opened at $3,930.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,792.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3,636.75. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 383.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 11.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $2,467,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

