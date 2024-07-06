BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,210. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

