BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 315 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $252.53. 637,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

