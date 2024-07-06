BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 141.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. 6,599,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,155,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

