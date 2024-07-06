BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. 974,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,478. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

