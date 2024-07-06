BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $103,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,095,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.79. 2,888,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,275. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

