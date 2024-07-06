BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $97.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

BOK Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.28 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,375,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

