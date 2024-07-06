BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.63% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $206,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $841.65. The company had a trading volume of 181,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,290. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $856.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,311 shares of company stock valued at $61,382,161. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

