BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 139,145 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CDW were worth $54,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in CDW by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CDW by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CDW by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 197,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Trading Down 0.8 %

CDW stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 753,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day moving average of $233.57. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $180.38 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.