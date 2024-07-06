BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,992 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $63,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $160.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

