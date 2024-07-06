BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 344.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 235,883 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $66,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after buying an additional 972,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $495,387,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.60. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

