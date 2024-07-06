BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $49.15 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,332 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.70% of Arrow Electronics worth $49,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 223.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.43. 819,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

