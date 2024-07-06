BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $46,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 12.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $118.75. 907,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.