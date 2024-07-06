BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 174,990 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 174,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $57,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $331,831,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after buying an additional 678,659 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,254,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,906,000 after buying an additional 649,922 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,045,000 after buying an additional 570,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,058,156,000 after buying an additional 373,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE YUM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.12. 1,477,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

