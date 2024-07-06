BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 116,587 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of American Water Works worth $52,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.01. 713,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

