BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 109,028 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $43,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. UBS Group upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.89.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.27. The stock had a trading volume of 540,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.40. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $208.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.