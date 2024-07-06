BMO Capital Markets Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $74.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.1 %

PEG opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,407,000 after purchasing an additional 221,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,074,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

