BMO Capital Markets Boosts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$13.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.44.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 2.9 %

CMG stock opened at C$13.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,400 shares of company stock worth $2,392,633. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

