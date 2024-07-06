Blue Trust Inc. Sells 830 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,357.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,929 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,426,000 after buying an additional 359,198 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 744,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 157,746 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,539,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. 409,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,389. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

