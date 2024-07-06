Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,934 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.61. 4,370,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,486. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

