Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after acquiring an additional 561,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,940,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. 802,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,378. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

