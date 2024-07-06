Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,866 shares of company stock worth $307,360. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 293,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

