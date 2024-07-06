Blue Trust Inc. Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $5.22 on Friday, reaching $131.60. 30,104,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,671,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,730 shares of company stock worth $31,921,649. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

