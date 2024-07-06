Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.48. 408,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,035. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.