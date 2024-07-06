Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $8.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $443.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,312. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $448.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.57. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.