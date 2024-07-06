Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $578.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.33. The firm has a market cap of $256.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

