Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 534 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MSI traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.87. 859,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $391.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

