Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Trading Up 3.1%

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). 13,506,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,769% from the average session volume of 722,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 528.21, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Blackstone Loan Financing alerts:

Blackstone Loan Financing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Blackstone Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,923.08%.

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.