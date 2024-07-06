BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $915.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $844.17.

Shares of BLK opened at $790.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $781.38 and a 200-day moving average of $792.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

