BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 562,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.41%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

