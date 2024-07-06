Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $232,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. 1,550,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

