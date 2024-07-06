Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $553,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,603,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,905,746. The company has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

