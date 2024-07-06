Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up about 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned about 4.02% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 67,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DEED traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,357. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

