Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.17 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

