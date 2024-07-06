Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 238 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $443,844,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $156,358,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after buying an additional 388,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.14. 1,943,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

