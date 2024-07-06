BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00008523 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and $4.00 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,361 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 5.23839699 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,327,403.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

