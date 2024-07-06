BitShares Price Reaches $0.0020 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. BitShares has a market cap of $6.02 million and $102,134.40 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,309,988 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

