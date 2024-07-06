BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $719.45 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 5% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $57,932.48 or 1.00041491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $719.45 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009271 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 56,396.60988074 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.