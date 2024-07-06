Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,468.45

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,468.45 ($56.52) and traded as low as GBX 4,350 ($55.02). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,425 ($55.97), with a volume of 5,528 shares trading hands.

Bioventix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £230.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,714.72 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,313.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,469.36.

Insider Transactions at Bioventix

In other news, insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,552 ($57.58) per share, for a total transaction of £500.72 ($633.34). Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

