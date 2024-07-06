Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $703.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,120.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

