Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, July 1st.
Porvair Price Performance
Porvair Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 1,714.29%.
Insider Activity at Porvair
In other Porvair news, insider James Mills acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,329.12). 22.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Porvair
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
Featured Articles
