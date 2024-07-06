Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Evercore ISI

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BDX opened at $227.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.03 and a 200-day moving average of $237.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

