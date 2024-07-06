Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after buying an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,066,000 after buying an additional 4,371,874 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after buying an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.