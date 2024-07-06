Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Set at C$67.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a C$67.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE:BNS opened at C$61.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.32 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

