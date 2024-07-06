Bancor (BNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.36 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $68.36 million and $6.42 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,942,412 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

