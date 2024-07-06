Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.12.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIB

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $33.09 on Monday. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.898 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,624,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,802,000 after acquiring an additional 110,845 shares during the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 818,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,977 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 96,247 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 518,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,299,000.

About Bancolombia

(Get Free Report

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.