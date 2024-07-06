Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,986,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.70.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

