Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,319 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.50% of New York Times worth $35,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 84,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 602,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $52.58.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

